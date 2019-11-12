Portland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a van that hit and killed a dog on St. John Street early Saturday.
A dark-colored Toyota Sienna van was heading west on St. John Street when it struck the dog around 2 a.m., police said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page. Damage to the van should be on the front and passenger-side bumper.
Anyone with information about the driver or the accident should contact Officer Evan Bomba in the department’s Traffic Division at 207-874-8908.
