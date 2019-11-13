Hannaford is taking on childhood hunger with a $1 million donation and a pledge to establish food pantries at schools across the Northeast.

The Scarborough-based supermarket chain said it would to establish food pantries in 90 schools across Maine and other nearby states as part of a new initiative called Fuel Kids at School. The program is intended to directly address childhood hunger by bringing food supplies into schools and Head Start programs where children can select fresh and healthy food themselves.

Hannaford made the announcement Wednesday morning amid a gathering of company executives, chefs and advocates for hunger relief.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: