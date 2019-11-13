Thank you for the Nov. 8 editorial regarding Maine’s new cable law (“Our View: Cable television fights Maine law – and the future”).
For far too long, most Mainers have been held captive and paid monopolistic cable providers outrageous amounts of money for bloated packages of TV programming that include many unwanted options. Why on earth should any consumer pay for something – anything – that they don’t want? Of the 100-plus options on my Comcast lineup, I watch roughly 10 of them. As a retired widow, mindful of a monthly budget, I do not have any additional premium stations.
There are now options to traditional cable service. We consumers are not responsible for the survival of unpopular programs and channels. We do not have, nor should we have, compassion for the likes of Comcast, Spectrum and others who have held us captive and subject to their unfair practices.
Terry Hutchinson
Freeport
