BATH – Nancy D. Owen, 82, of Walker Street, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Midcoast Health in Brunswick with her family at her side. She was born in Castle Hill on July 8, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Violet (Boyle) Clark.

She moved to Freeport at a young age. She attended Brunswick Schools but got her GED later on. She was employed at the Standard Romper then the Hole in the Wall and the Bath Headstart and YMCA before retiring. She enjoyed her childcare jobs, knitting, coloring and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Wing of Bath and Shari Owen of Bath, one son-in-law, John Temple, one brother, Donald Clark of Connecticut, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and others that called her Gram.

She was predeceased by one son, Kirk Owen, one brother, Jack Clark and one sister, Sharon Sanders and a grandson, Robert Wing Jr.

Visiting hours will be held in the spring along with a graveside service in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

