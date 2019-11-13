MONTPELIER, Vt. — Chilly enough? The National Weather Service says several cities in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire hit record-low temperatures for Nov. 12-13 as wintry weather arrived early in the region.

In Vermont, Burlington fell to 11 degrees Fahrenheit and Montpelier plunged to 6 degrees Wednesday morning.

It was the second day of record cold in Burlington. It was just 14 degrees Tuesday morning, breaking the record set in 1933. Augusta, Maine, plunged to 11 degrees Wednesday morning and 16 degrees Tuesday, breaking previous records. Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was down to 17 degrees Wednesday, breaking its 1945 record; Manchester, New Hampshire, tied its record low of 21 degrees Tuesday.

The forecast is calling for even colder temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: