Former Cheverus girls’ lacrosse standout Zoe Mazur, joined by her parents, Krissy and Jay, is all smiles after signing her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play lacrosse at Arizona State University. Mazur, who is attending the Gunnery School in Connecticut this year, was named Cheverus’ Spring Female Athlete of the Year last season after scoring 56 goals, adding 16 assists, winning 84 draws, collecting 71 ground balls and forcing 19 turnovers. Contributed photo.
