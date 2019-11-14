SANFORD – Elaine Bickford, 77, of Sanford, passed away peacefully in Saco on Sunday evening, Nov. 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Elaine was born in Sanford on July 10, 1942, the daughter of Wilfred and Lillian (Letourneau) Goulet. She graduated from Sanford High School, class of 1960, and furthered her education at Plus School of Business.

On July 3, 1962, she married her husband, James L. Bickford, of Portland, Maine, and together raised their son, James and daughter, Jill.

Elaine began her career as a bank teller, and then owned and managed a store. Elaine was employed for 20 years at Vishay Sprague as a lead operator in Sanford. When not working she loved to take walks around Round Pond in Sanford, watch The Golden Girls, All In The Family, Downton Abbey, and complete puzzles. She was a wonderful cook who loved the holidays and spending time with her family and friends – she was famous for her grape-nut pudding and peanut butter fudge.

With Elaine’s outgoing personality, she very much enjoyed traveling. Some of her trips included London, Hawaii, Bermuda, Mexico, Israel, Montreal, Quebec, New York, California, Las Vegas, and Florida. She loved to sing and dance, attending the Celine Dion and Anne Murray concerts. She also had a tremendous sense of humor and loved theater – frequently attending Broadway shows, the Ogunquit Playhouse and Saco River Theatre.

After retiring she devoted herself to volunteering at St. Thomas School, Holy Family and Notre Dame Church, where she served as a Carmelite member. She was an amazing caretaker for her parents and her Uncle Paul. Elaine will be long remembered as a warm, friendly, generous, loving person who always had a smile on her face.

Elaine is survived by her son, James and wife, Kecia Bickford, of Limington, Maine; two granddaughters, Nicole Bickford of Brighton, Massachusetts, and Taylor Bickford of Portland, Maine; her daughter, Jill Bickford and companion, Danielle Flanagan, daughters, Alexandria and Adrianna of Hollis, Maine.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband, James Loomis Bickford in 1994, and her parents, Wilfred and Lillian (Letourneau) Goulet, and brother, Thomas.

The family is very grateful to the staff of Beacon Hospice for their care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, November 15, at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

Donations in Elaine’s memory can be made to

Alzheimer’s Association of Scarborough

383 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to Beacon Hospice

180 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

