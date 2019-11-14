WESTBROOK – Emma A. Selby, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Avita of Stroudwater, in Westbrook. She was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of the late Harold H. and Ruth V. Rutter. In 1930, she came to Westbrook to attend schools there, and graduated from Westbrook High School.

In 1945, she married the late Otto T. Selby, but later divorced in 1973.

Emma worked throughout her adult life beginning with the First National Store in Westbrook, followed by Kennedy Department stores in Portland and Maine Mall. The last 25 years of her career was for a dentist, Dr. John Hayden, before her retirement at 75 years of age. Emma was very proud of her strong work ethic. Emma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, knitting and handicrafts, and we all know her favorite color was purple. She was very fond of her travels to visit Washington, D.C.

Predeceased were her brothers, Everett, Harold Jr., Lawrence, as well as her sisters, Geneva and Gloria.

Emma is survived by her son, David Selby and his wife, Nancy of Westbrook, her daughter, Pamela Searles and her husband, David, of Avon; two grandchildren, Bethany Selby and her partner, Bernard Biamby, of Gorham, and Thomas Selby of Westbrook; and great-granddaughters, Aaliyah and Tatyanna Biamby; two sisters-in -law, Virginia Stanley Rutter and Margaret LaRou Rutter and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the team at Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes to sign Emma’s guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Emma’s memory to

the Animal Refuge League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

or the Alzheimer’s Asscociation

Maine Chapter,

338 US Rt. One, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

