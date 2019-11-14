SCARBOROUGH – Robert Boyd Porter, 79, of Scarborough, Maine, peacefully passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine.Robert Porter was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, on Nov. 24, 1939. He married Bonnie Mellen on Sept. 2, 1972, in Portland, Maine. He was a graduate and trustee of Eastern Nazarene College (ENC). Bob went on to serve in the Army intelligence corps during the Vietnam War. He also worked for the New England Telephone Company for more than 30 years. When he retired, he was ordained as a Minister of Music in the Nazarene Church. Robert Porter had a lifelong love of church music. He started singing in his church as a child and continued throughout his life. In college, he travelled for ENC in a quartet with his brother, Bill. He was a song evangelist for the Church of the Nazarene and travelled the world singing. He was very proud to lead the music at the South Portland Church of the Nazarene for several years, in addition to being the music director for national senior adult retreats for the Nazarene Church for several years. Bob showed love with ease. He was a devoted husband and father, never passing up an opportunity to let his family know how proud he was of them. There was no stranger in his life; he made friends easily. He also had a deep love for dogs and all the neighborhood puppies loved him. He was never without a pocketful of treats in the off-chance that he met a pup in his travels.Robert Porter was preceded in death by his father, Talmidge Porter, stepfather, Harold Hardy, and mother, Evelyn Hardy. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Kristin, Christopher and his husband, George, and Robert; twin brother, William and his wife Judy; and grandchildren, Rachel and Ben.Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the South Portland Church of the Nazarene. Burial at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery, Portland. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.In lieu of flowers,donations may begiven to: Nazarene Compassionate Ministries

