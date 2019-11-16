The U.S. and Canadian coast guards are searching for two sailors missing miles off the Maine coast.

Rescuers on Saturday were looking for Charlotte Kierby and Nathanial Davis about 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a Tweet.

The two sailors were in a 40-foot sailboat, according to the Coast Guard. Rescue crews from the Coast Guard station in Southwest Harbor and Air Station Cape Cod, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, were looking for the pair.

