Two burglars stole a “large amount” of cash from the Pizza Garage and Station House Convenience store in Hollis early Friday morning, police say.

The burglars, both male, broke into two safes and were captured in a grainy surveillance video shared online by Maine State Police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information on the burglaries may contact State Police Corporal Douglas Cropper at 207-624-7076.

