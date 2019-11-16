ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrei Svechnikov closed his eyes, unloaded a wobbly shot and transformed himself into the latest star for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Svechnikov’s goal 1:33 into overtime lifted the Hurricanes to a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday over the Minnesota Wild, the second straight game Carolina won in the extra session after downing Buffalo 5-4 on Thursday.

He converted a nifty give-and-go with defenseman Dougie Hamilton, firing a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that fluttered over goaltender Devan Dubnyk’s stick to extend the Hurricanes’ winning streak to three games after snapping a four-game losing streak.

COYOTES 3, FLAMES 0: Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots and slammed an opponent to the ice during a brawl in the second period, and Arizona beat Calgary in Glendale, Arizona.

After Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau cross-checked Arizona’s Jason Demers late in the second period while Demers was down on the ice, Kuemper put the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk in a headlock and flipped him off his feet. Tkachuk came up swinging and landed a few blows on Kuemper.

KINGS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3: Jeff Carter scored in his 1,000th career game, and Los Angeles beat Vegas for its third straight victory.

JETS 4, LIGHTNING 3: Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and Winnipeg overcame Steven Stamkos’ 400th goal to beat Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida.

STARS 5, OILERS 4: Jamie Benn scored 1:14 into OT, and Dallas won in Edmonton, Alberta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »