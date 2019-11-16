TENNIS

ATP FINALS: The first time Dominic Thiem played at the ATP Finals, he was handed an unknown Greek teenager as a hitting partner in training. Three years later, Thiem is facing that same player in the final of the season-ending tournament.

Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Saturday after Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted six-time winner Roger Federer, setting up a title match between two players who first met each other at the O2 Arena under very different circumstances.

”I just saw a picture before that I practiced with him the first time I played here 2016,” Thiem said after beating Zverev 7-5, 6-3. ”He was a hitting partner here. It’s an amazing story for both of us. … We didn’t think that only three years later we were going to face each other in the final.”

The now 21-year-old Tsitsipas had the most eye-catching win on Saturday, saving 11 of 12 break points to beat Federer 6-3, 6-4. He also took advantage of an error-filled performance from Federer, who continually put his opponent under pressure only to come up short when it mattered.

GOLF

NEDBANK CHALLENGE: Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, putting himself in position to win his first European Tour title at his country’s most prestigious tournament.

The 24-year-old South African, who led by two strokes, ground out a level-par 72 in the third round on Saturday to move to 11 under par and stay ahead of compatriot Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgian Thomas Detry (69). Lombard made a bogey on No. 6 and a double bogey on No. 8 but fought back with three birdies on the back nine.

MAYAKOBA CLASSIC: Harris English holed a chip-and-run from off the 18th green Saturday for birdie and a 7-under 64, giving him the 36-hole lead in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, as he tries to end six years without winning. English birdied his last two holes at El Camaleon and led by one shot over Vaughn Taylor, who had a 66 in the afternoon. Brendon Todd, coming off a victory in the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, had a 68 and was another shot behind. English, who was at 13-under 129, won at Mayakoba in the final event of the year in 2013. That was 170 tournaments ago, and he has yet to win since then. Because rain washed out Thursday, players will go as long they can Sunday before darkness, with the 72-hole event ending Monday.

SOCCER

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP: Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia qualified for the 2020 European Championship on Saturday.

For the Germans, it’s a record 13th straight time that they will appear at the tournament, continuing a run going back to 1972. The three-time champion advanced with a 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday.

For the Dutch, a former soccer powerhouse, it will be their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup. Austria joined already qualified Poland from Group G with a 2-1 win over visiting North Macedonia. Poland won 2-1 for its first win in Israel since 1988.

Croatia booked its place as Group E winner with a 3-1 win at home over Slovakia.

– News service report

