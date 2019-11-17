As we start planning our elaborate Thanksgiving menus, I’d like to share Betsy Sholl’s paean to the humble potato. Her poem praises the common spud as a source of nourishment and endurance, and reminds us of the simple but fundamental miracle of feeling full, of feeling fed.
Betsy Sholl’s ninth collection is “House of Sparrows; New and Selected Poems.” She teaches in the master of fine arts program at Vermont College.
Spud
By Betsy Sholl
Your tuber fingers fuse into a fist.
All your strength’s sealed inside,
with your eyes like antennae
so you see feelingly, till what you see
makes you soft. Lump, lumpen,
last in line when it comes to beauty,
petunia’s poor cousin. The rich
dress you up while the poor
eat you plain. You are the rock
earth in its love for us makes edible.
You’re the gag the tailpipe spits out.
How often have we walked over you
not knowing, or passed you in the market,
our eyes on the crowing artichoke,
the siren tomatoes, dill’s feathery boas?
But come a rainy November evening,
with winter in the air, what I want
is your plain brown heart, earth apple,
steaming the windows. Nothing else
tells me I am fed, not famished,
nothing else gives me my history
of hard walks, sea crossing and hunger.
I like to add a little horseradish
into the mash in honor of all
difficult journeys, in honor of those
who perished by sea, by gun,
of hunger, in ovens—so many
making the dirt rich for you,
little suitcase, packed
and kept ready at the door.
Megan Grumbling is a poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. "Spud" copyright © 2019 by Betsy Sholl. It appears by permission of the author.
