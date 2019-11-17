Our final poll for footballl. The poll was first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) South Portland
3) Cheverus
4) Freeport
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
