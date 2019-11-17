Re: Tyler Cowen’s Bloomberg Opinion column “Social Security isn’t doomed for millennials, Gen Xers” (Nov. 13):
His premise is highly dependent upon one of two things happening: Either the electorate will agree to a tax increase to cover the shortfall, or it will agree to allow the federal government to bail out the system. Neither is a certainty, but, more to the point, neither would solve the problem but would simply push the ultimate solution further into the future.
I disagree with Mr. Cowen’s assertion that the Social Security system is not bankrupt. While a 22 percent increase in the tax rate might cover the current shortfall (a dubious proposition, given Congress’s historical propensity to grant retroactive benefit increases), the fact is that 17 percent of scheduled benefits are unfinanced.
If the system were being run by a private life insurance company, state regulators would have shut it down long ago for being technically insolvent. This situation is no different from that of California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois, whose underfunded state pension plans have led to the highest taxes in the land.
Michael A. Smith
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
She became a self-advocate while in foster care
-
Out & About
Out and About: Your guide to the best of Maine winter fun
-
Arts & Entertainment
Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks update tacky, sexualized ‘Charlie’s Angels’ for 2019
-
Local & State
She moved at least 10 times
-
Local & State
Maine foster children linger in state care longer than most states
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.