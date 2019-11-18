Arrests

11/15 at 12:25 a.m. Timothy Daggett, 24, of Rockland, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Richardson Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/15 at 5:14 p.m. Conor McBrierty, 29, of Central Avenue, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/16 at 9:47 p.m. Brandon Murray, 24, of Peabody Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/13 A 17-year-old boy, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook at an undisclosed location on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing.

11/18 Gabriel Moldenhauer, 19, of Beacon Street, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Bowery Street on charges of operating with a suspended registration and possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a minor.

Fire calls

11/11 at 11:01 a.m. Propane leak on Western Avenue.

11/11 at 12:22 p.m. Wire down on Elsinore Avenue.

11/11 at 10:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Brunswick and Mill Pond roads.

11/12 at 3:26 a.m. Gasoline spill on Marshall Avenue.

11/13 at 4:56 p.m. Odor investigation on Floral Street.

11/13 at 10:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pine Hill Drive.

11/14 at 10:44 a.m. Fire alarm in West Bath.

11/15 at 1:02 a.m. Gas leak on Middle Street.

11/15 at 1:46 a.m. Alarm activation on Centre Street.

11/15 at 3:35 a.m. Alarm activation on Washington Street.

11/17 at 4:21 p.m. Public assist on Middle Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls between Nov. 11-17.

