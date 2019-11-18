Greely’s athletic teams have enjoyed great success in recent seasons and seven talented Rangers, from a variety of sports, announced where they’ll play at the next level at a signing ceremony Monday in the school’s gymnasium.

“It’s fairly incredible that we have this many student-athletes sitting here,” said David Shapiro, Greely’s athletic director. “I imagine we have a few that we’ll add to our list of those playing in college as well.

“There are literally millions of student-athletes participating in high school athletics and only about one to two percent get a chance to compete at the collegiate level. To have seven who have already earned that distinction is pretty remarkable.”

Katie Fitzpatrick and Brooke Obar of Greely’s two-time defending Class A champion girls’ basketball team will get an opportunity to continue playing in college, as Fitzpatrick will attend Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, while Obar will take her talents to Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marin Provencher, of Greely’s state champion girls’ cross country team, will run next year at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Katherine Clancy, an all-star for Greely’s girls’ soccer team, will play soccer at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Two members of Greely’s boys’ lacrosse team, which has lost by a goal in the state final each of the past two seasons, have plans to play in college. Goalie Sawyer Gagnon will play at Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire and high-scoring attack Schuyler Wetmore will attend Wentworth Institute of Technology in in Boston.

Aidan Melville was the other Ranger to commit. Coming off a stellar soccer season, Melville signed with Providence College.

The athletes all thanked their families, coaches and teammates.

“It means so much to me and the other athletes that people in our community would come today,” Obar said.

