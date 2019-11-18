The 2019 fall sports season once again was one of triumph and making memories.

Forecaster Country teams impressed across the board.

The soccer pitch saw high drama and great accomplishment, as Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ team repeated as Class B champion, thanks to a state game hat trick from sophomore standout Maggie Cochran, and Scarborough’s girls’ squad made it back to the Class A state final for the third year in a row, but for the third straight season, lost by a goal to Camden Hills.

Volleyball produced a pair of state runners-up, as Scarborough lost to Falmouth in Class A and for the second year in a row, Cape Elizabeth met its match against Yarmouth.

On the gridiron, Scarborough and South Portland reached their respective semifinals, while Cape Elizabeth dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker in its quarterfinal.

Field hockey saw Cape Elizabeth improve dramatically and join Scarborough in the playoffs. The Red Storm lost to Falmouth in the Class A South preliminary round, while the Capers were ousted by Lake Region in the Class B South quarterfinals.

Cross country featured a pair of individual championships for Cape Elizabeth runners.

The golf season was highlighted by strong individual and team performances on the big stage. Cape Elizabeth was fourth in Class B, while Scarborough tied for sixth place at the Class A state match.

Before we move indoors to winter sports, here’s one last look at the biggest achievers and top stories of the autumn:

Southern edition state champion

Cape Elizabeth Capers girls’ soccer, Class B

Southern edition regional champion

Scarborough Red Storm girls’ soccer, Class A South

Southern edition individual state champions

Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth, Class B, boys’ cross country

Lila Gaudrault, Cape Elizabeth, Class B, girls’ cross country

Michael’s top five stories

5) Cape and Scarborough fall in volleyball state finals

The good news was that Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough got to the volleyball state matches, but unfortunately for the Capers and Red Storm, they fell short. Scarborough, the No. 2 seed in Class A, survived Gorham in a five-set semifinal round thriller, but in the state final, the Red Storm couldn’t solve the Falmouth juggernaut and lost in four games. Cape Elizabeth, ranked third in Class B, had to go to Washington Academy to win a semifinal, then earned a rematch against Yarmouth at states. In 2018, the Capers took the Clippers to five-sets, but this time, they lost in three.

4) Cape Elizabeth runners sweep Class B crowns

Cape Elizabeth didn’t win a team cross country state title this fall, but that didn’t mean the Capers didn’t steal the show at the Class B meet regardless. Jack Bassett had no peer on the boys’ side, finishing first in 16 minutes, 40.53 seconds, slightly faster than runner-up Jarrett Gulden of Lincoln Academy. In the girls’ race, it was Lila Gaudrault leaving the field in her wake, taking the title with a time of 19:19.62, 48 seconds clear of the runner-up, teammate Charlotte DeGeorge.

3) Third time’s not the charm for Scarborough girls’ soccer

For the third year in a row, Scarborough won the Class A South title, faced Camden Hills in the state game, then fell a goal shy of a Gold Ball. This season was memorablle, however, as instead of being the top seed, the Red Storm had to do it as the No. 3 seed in Class A South after dropping their final two regular season contests. Once the postseason began, Scarborough was at its best, beating Falmouth in the quarterfinals, ousting Noble in the semifinals, then upsetting previously undefeated Cheverus in the regional final. The Red Storm dug an early 2-0 hole against Camden Hills in the state game, got a goal back and nearly tied it up, but again fell just short. Don’t be surprised if Scarborough gets back to the big stage next fall and this time, finishes the job.

2) Cochran leads Cape girls to a repeat

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ soccer team was supposed to be vulnerable this fall as it looked to defend its state championship, but other than an early loss at Yarmouth, the Capers remained their dominant selves and wound up hoisting a Gold Ball to the heavens once again. Cape Elizabeth won its final 16 games, completely stymied Greely, Freeport and Yarmouth in the regional playoffs, then got three goals from super sophomore Maggie Cochran and another from big game standout senior Karli Chapin to beat Hermon, 4-0, in the state final to go back-to-back for the first time this century.

1) South Portland football returns to glory

In 2018, South Portland’s football team went 1-7 and opted out of playing in the postseason due to low numbers. Fast forward a year and the Red Riots were a completely different squad under new coach Aaron Filieo, who had previously starred as a player and served as an assistant with the program. Filieo reinvigorated the program, turns the reins over to talented senior quarterback Anthony Poole and the result was a 6-2 campaign. South Portland then went to Biddeford and earned a quarterfinal round playoff victory for the first time in eight years. The Red Riots finally met their match in the Class B South semifinals, at defending champion Marshwood, but the echoes have been awakened and the stage has been set for even more glory going forward.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: