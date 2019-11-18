LISBON — The Lisbon Town Council may hire a new contractor to complete excavation work at a new park planned where the former Graziano restaurant stood at the corner of Route 196 near the Village Drive.
Graziano’s Casa Mia Restaurant was leveled in March 2013. This spring the town council agreed to spend up to $75,000 on a new recreation area where the restaurant once stood.
In July, the council awarded the bid for excavation of the community park, known as Graziano Square, to L.P. Poirier & Son, Inc. of Lewiston for $40,661. The contractor was also hired to complete the Village Street streetscape project which included new sidewalks on Route 196 and Village Drive.
The park groundwork, supposed to be done by Nov. 1, still hasn’t happened. The proposal was not signed by Poirier, according to a memo from Town Manager Diane Barnes.
“Even if a contract was entered into, it is our opinion that Poirier’s failure to perform the work by the project completion date described in the proposal would be a material breach of the contract that justifies rescinding the award,” Barnes wrote in a memo to the council.
Barnes said L.P. Poirier planned to do the site work for the park right after finishing the sidewalks while all of his equipment was there.
However, “he ended up getting another job and took everything away from our area, demobilized and now he can’t do it this fall,” Barnes said.
The town has a proposal from Lewiston-based St. Laurent and Son, Inc. to complete the work for $24,800. Whether the work can happen this fall depends on the weather.
“We’re just trying to make it look nice and we thought it was going to be done by fall,” she said Friday. “We wanted to get all the groundwork done. We’re still hoping we can do it.”
The council meeting starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the town office.
