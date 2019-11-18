BEREA, Ohio — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will make his case to the NFL to have his indefinite suspension reduced on Wednesday.

Garrett was banned indefinitely by the league on Friday for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.

Garrett requested to attend the appeal hearing in New York and plans to be there. His request will be heard by former NFL player James Thrash. He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.

Garrett was suspended Friday – less than 12 hours after his violent actions – for at least the last six regular-season games and the playoffs should Cleveland (4-6) get there. It’s the longest suspension in league history for a single on-field infraction.

The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Bowler is not permitted to be with the Browns while serving his suspension. As part of his punishment, he’s also required to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.

Garrett doesn’t seem to have a strong case for getting his suspension reduced. The league ruled he used Rudolph’s helmet “as a weapon” and his alarming conduct in a nationally televised game was universally condemned by fans and former players.

The league is also expected this week to announce fines for players who left the Cleveland and Pittsburgh sidelines during the melee.

n Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won his appeal and won’t have to pay a $12,500 fine he received from the NFL last month for criticizing officials.

Following Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13, Mayfield called the officiating “pretty bad” and he was particularly critical of a blindside block penalty called against Browns receiver Jarvis Landry.

PANTHERS: Owner David Tepper said the team won’t decide on the long-term future of Cam Newton with the organization until after they determine if the quarterback has fully recovered from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

Newton, 30, played only two games for the Panthers this season before being placed on injured reserve.

The 2015 league MVP is slated to cost $21.1 million under next year’s salary cap, but the team could save $19 million if they cut him or trade him.

Tepper knows that.

But he says it is impossible to evaluate Newton right now given the uncertainty of his recovery.

Tepper said he does not know if the quarterback will have surgery.

GIANTS: Tight end Evan Engram is out of his walking boot and may play Sunday when New York travels to Chicago.

Engram said his sprained left foot is feeling better and he hopes to start running later this week. The Giants’ leading receiver with 44 catches, Engram was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4 and missed a game against the Jets the following Sunday.

BEARS: Coach Matt Nagy insisted he pulled Mitchell Trubisky near the end of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of pain in his right hip and not because he’s ready to bench his struggling quarterback.

RAIDERS: Return specialist Dwayne Harris was placed on injured reserve after dealing with injuries to his foot and ankle most of the season.

Oakland signed linebacker Preston Brown, who was released last week by the Bengals.

JETS: Left tackle Kelvin Beachum reinjured an ankle, but Coach Adam Gase said it appears it’s not as serious as the injury that sidelined him for three games earlier this season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »