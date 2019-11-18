Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ swim program has had no peer in recent seasons and a pair of Capers recently signed National Letters of Intent to compete in college. Last Friday, Caroline Mahoney committed to Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Monday, Emily Ecker committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Monday’s college roundup: UNE women’s basketball falls to No. 2 Tufts
-
Forecaster Sports
Fall sports season was a lot of fun- Southern edition
-
Featured Photo
Riding out a stormy Monday
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Garrett will make his appeal on Wednesday
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Two more horses die at Del Mar