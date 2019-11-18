YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors is now accepting applications from families who need help providing gifts for their children this holiday season. All applications are due by Friday, Nov. 22. Apply online at ycan.info or pick up an application in person at either Yarmouth Community Services, 200 Main St., or at the First Parish Church, 116 Main St. Call community services at 846-2406 for more information, including being a volunteer shopper.

