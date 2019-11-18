YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors is now accepting applications from families who need help providing gifts for their children this holiday season. All applications are due by Friday, Nov. 22. Apply online at ycan.info or pick up an application in person at either Yarmouth Community Services, 200 Main St., or at the First Parish Church, 116 Main St. Call community services at 846-2406 for more information, including being a volunteer shopper.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Nov. 22
-
The Forecaster
Bath Housing marks 50th anniversary as rental costs rise
-
Times Record Opinion
Maine Beacon: 5,752 Mainers now receiving treatment for substance use under Medicaid expansion
-
Arts & Entertainment
Blue Ivy follows parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé into award-winning songwriting
-
Times Record Opinion
The MaineWire: Maine should end the practice of home equity theft