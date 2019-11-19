The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.

The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.

MINNESOTA: The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for Saturday’s game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.

Coach P.J. Fleck saidMorgan has made progress this week, but the Big Ten’s leading passer has not been cleared. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1) play Saturday against the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7), with a one-game lead in the West Division on Wisconsin. They finish the regular season Nov. 30 against the Badgers.

Morgan could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, either Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer would start. They’re both true freshmen that Fleck would prefer to keep at the four-game limit to preserve their redshirt status.

VANDERBILT: Athletic Director Malcolm Turner says Coach Derek Mason has his full support and they’ll be working together to give the football program the resources and support needed to succeed.

Turner issued a statement with Vanderbilt 2-8 in Mason’s sixth season.

Turner said Vanderbilt is in the midst of developing a new plan for football and all of its varsity sports. Turner says Mason is committed to leading Vanderbilt football “the right way.”

Mason currently is 26-46 and sixth on Vanderbilt’s all-time wins list. He signed a contract extension after last season, which was announced in February.

MICHIGAN STATE: Mark Dantonio says he intends to be the Spartans’ football coach next season.

Dantonio had been vague recently when asked about his future, but said “yes” when asked if he planned to be the coach for next season’s opener against Northwestern. Dantonio said he feels Michigan State can still have success on his watch, and that he doesn’t believe in quitting in the middle of a task.

The Spartans are coming off a 44-10 loss to Michigan last weekend and need wins over Rutgers and Maryland to secure bowl eligibility. They’ve lost five games in a row.

Dantonio previously said he was focusing on the present.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous