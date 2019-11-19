If you have guests lingering over Thanksgiving weekend, make this creamy, cheesy tetrazzini known at my house as Thanksgiving Spaghetti. Often served for supper a couple days after the big meal, you can even tuck in some cranberry sauce if you so choose. Use different varieties of pasta, cheese and vegetables, too.

It wouldn’t be the holidays at my house without baking many loaves of Marjorie Standish’s pumpkin bread. (Her straight-forward recipes delight me so.) This bread turns out perfect every time. Wrap it tightly in cling wrap then foil and it will keep in your refrigerator for quite a while, ready for a drop-in visitor or to take to a friend.

And here is another pie. The dessert table at our family Thanksgiving here at the cove is something to behold. Nineteen of us gather for the feast that is finished off with apple and pecan pies, pumpkin mascarpone pie and my daughter’s ginger-pear cake. The vanilla ice cream and whipped cream dollops are generously applied … and, of course, there’s a chocolate interloper in the midst.

This particular chocolate pie is like the one Mom used to make, always adorned with meringue. And always over-the-top delicious.

Count your blessings, dear readers. I am thankful for you.

Thanksgiving Spaghetti

12 ounces thin spaghetti, snapped in half

6 tablespoons butter, divided

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup onions, chopped

1/4 cup flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons sherry

3 cups chopped cooked turkey

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

2/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Topping

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta in boiling water until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup water. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and mushrooms and sauté until tender. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Add remaining butter to skillet along with flour. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually add stock, milk and heavy cream, whisking well. Cook until smooth and bubbly, about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add seasonings, lemon juice, sherry, onions and mushrooms.

Stir in turkey, peas and cheese. Combine this mixture with pasta. Add some of the reserved water if needed. Transfer to a greased 9×13-inch baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs, melted butter, and Parmesan. Sprinkle on casserole. Place in oven and bake for 30 minutes or until browned and bubbling. Yield: 8 servings

Marjorie’s Pumpkin Bread

4 eggs

2/3 cup water

1 cup canola oil

2 cups (1 16-oz. can) pumpkin

3 1/3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3 cups sugar

In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add water, oil and pumpkin and mix well. In another bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Add to pumpkin mixture and stir together until well mixed.

Pour batter into two well-oiled glass bread pans. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes. (Check every 5 minutes during last 15 minutes.) Remove from oven and set on rack to cool. Remove from pans. Yield: 2 loaves

Chocolate Pie with Meringue

Filling

2 cups milk

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 large egg yolks, at room temperature

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Single pastry for a 9-inch pie

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out pastry and fit into pie plate. Line the pastry with foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil and weights and cool crust on a rack.

Gently heat milk in a large saucepan over medium heat until bubbles form around the edges. In a bowl, combine sugar, flour, cocoa and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to hot milk stirring constantly.

In a small bowl, lightly beat egg yolks. Add 2 tablespoons hot mixture to eggs and mix well. Then add all the eggs to the milk mixture and stir over low heat until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla. Pour filling into pastry.

Meringue

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup hot water

4 large eggs whites, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 cup sugar

Combine cornstarch and hot water in a saucepan over low heat. Stir until dissolved then remove from heat and cool. Beat egg whites with cream of tartar in a bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add 1/2 cup sugar and cornstarch and continue beating until peaks become stiff. Fold in vanilla and spread meringue on filling, making sure the edges of the filling are covered. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely and refrigerate. Yield: 8 servings

