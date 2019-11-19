BUXTON – Duayne Douglas Dennison, 75, of Buxton, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Nov. 7, 2019.

Duayne was born in Portland to Allen and Anna Dennison on August 6, 1944. He married the love of his life Sandra L Dennison on April 1, 1961. Duayne was a devoted husband to Sandra for 55 years until she took her very last breath.

Duayne proudly served in the U.S. Army for 20 years including serving in the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army Duayne worked for 25 years at the U.S. Postal Service. After retiring from the post office Duayne continued to work at O’Riely’s Auto Parts until seven days before his passing.

Duayne was a family man, he loved his wife and the family he built, often times putting them above all else, he was an avid patriot, he loved our country and fought for it proudly, Duayne loved Fords, motorcycles, and pretty much anything with an engine. He was a master mechanic, in fact there wasn’t much of anything he could not do.

Duayne loved animals and cared for many over the years, he and his wife made weekly donations to the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook. Duayne was a nightly participant in Jeopardy, he often wowed his grandchildren with his knowledge. Duayne loved long rides and exploring the state of Maine. Papa was our constant, our rock, and our steady hand, our hero and we will miss him every moment until we meet again.

Duayne is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Sandra; his siblings, Allen (Skee), Donald, Sally, and Louise.

Duayne is predeceased by two of his sons, Duayne and Joseph, and his daughter Danette Langley; and a grandson, Jason Frank.

Duayne is survived by his sisters Helen and Claudia, a son John Dennison and his life partner Melissa Frank of Hollis, a son Darrel Dennison of Buxton; nine grandchildren, Antinette Frank, Cara Small, Duayne Frank, Derek Dennison, Chris Frank, John Dennison, Darrel Dennison, Emma Dennison, and Douglas Symington. Duayne is survived by 11 great-grandchildren who could light up his eyes like no other. Duayne is also survived by many family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m at the American Legion, 300 Conant St., Westbrook, Maine.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to The Wounded Warrior Project. Support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous