SACO – John B. Viets, 93, passed away Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at the Life Care Nursing Home in Lynn, Mass. He was born in Saco Dec. 6, 1925, the son of John and Elizabeth Butler Viets.

John attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy.

After high school he served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theater.

After his service to his country he worked as a welder for many years for Industrial Cab Company in Ipswich, Mass. John was a long time resident of Lynn and his wife Marjorie summered in Saco for many years.

He enjoyed his gardens and working the woodlots with his friend John Lombard.

John is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Viets; two grandsons, Keith Parola and Jeffrey Parola.

Survivors include three sons, John Parola of Dexter, Richard Parola and David Parola of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Todd Parola of Chicago, Aaron Parola of Auston, Texas, Jennifer Clifford of Randolph, N.J., Matt Parola of Dracut, Mass.; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Liliy Grace Clifford of Randolph, N.J. and Harrison Parola of Austin, Texas.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery with U.S. Army military honors, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Marjorie.

Onlne condolences maybe be posted to http://www.dcpate.com

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider

Honor Flight Maine,

P.O. Box 1770,

Portland, ME 04104-1770

