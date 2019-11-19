SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret A. “Peggy” Haley, 84, lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1935 in Portland and was the daughter of the late Einer J. and Harriet (Murray) Petersen. She grew up on Munjoy Hill with her brother, Philip and sister, Diane. She was a 1953 graduate of Portland High School. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Laurence F. Haley of Bar Mills. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his untimely death in 2017.

She worked at the Jason Company in Portland as well as Jordan Marsh at the Maine Mall. She was a great cook with one of her specialties being fudge. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Mark and wife Ursula Haley, daughter, Jennifer Haley; brother, Philip Petersen; cousin, Curtis Murray; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A private burial is planned.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

