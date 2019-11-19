WEST BUXTON – Philip Stanley Crozier, 91, of West Buxton passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 14, 2019. He was born in Portland on Jan. 9, 1928.

Philip was married to Nathalie Paine of Portland for 71 wonderful years. He was a World War II veteran. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and living on the Saco River. He worked as a truck driver and later on in life as a custodian.

Philip was predeceased by daughter, Fay.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his beloved children, Donald Crozier and wife, Beth of Standish, daughter Trina Cram of Hollis; grandchildren, Christina Reinhard and husband Greg of Naples, Shawn Cram of Hollis, Angela Harris and husband Keith of Dayton, Donovan Cram of Hollis, Richard Crozier and wife Lisa of Dayton, Kimberly Dougherty and husband James of Carrboro, N.C.; along with 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mill) is entrusted with his services.

Providing Services to our Veterans for their Duty and Sacrifices.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in his memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous