BRUNSWICK — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at Tedford Housing’s family shelter on Federal Street Monday night.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said one man was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and the other was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. One man died from his injuries, the other suffered injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Waltz said Monday night.

Police are not releasing the names of the men.

First responders got a 911 call just before 10:30 p.m. about a shooting at the shelter at 34 Federal St., according to a news release.

Police blocked Federal Street at Center and School streets.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, state medical examiner’s office and Brunswick Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Waltz said the six-unit family shelter was not evacuated.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

