WASHINGTON — The White House is gearing up for Christmas. Melania Trump is set to receive the official White House Christmas tree on Monday afternoon.
The Christmas tree is coming from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder won an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association, earning the honor of gifting a tree from his farm to the White House.
The White House didn’t provide details about the tree in its announcement Tuesday.
But the tree will arrive at the front door of the White House by horse-drawn carriage and become the focal point of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Northern Forecaster
Future planning in Falmouth dependent on shared vision
-
Arts & Entertainment
White House Christmas tree to be delivered on Monday
-
Schools and Education
USM picks developer for Portland dorm and student center
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Nov. 22
-
Nation & World
Pentagon spy agency finds Trump’s Syria withdrawal aided ISIS
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.