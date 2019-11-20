A pair of Cheverus seniors signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday in front of family, teammates and classmates in a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

Aisling Flaherty, who helped the Stags girls’ lacrosse team reach the regional semifinals last spring, will play at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

“When I first started my college search, I thought I wanted to play somewhere warmer, like Florida, South Carolina or California, not really Salt Lake City, Utah, but I saw the school and fell in love,” Flaherty said. “It’s perfect for me. I’m very excited for my last high school season.”

Alex Hammond, who led Cheverus’ softball team to the playoffs last spring, will play at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts next year.

“Continuing to play softball at the college level has always been a dream of mine,” Hammond said. “I want to thank my family and my coaches.”

“There are nearly 100,000 young women competing in high school lacrosse and 2.7 percent go on to compete at the Division II level and in high school softball, there are approximately 365,000 young women participating and only 1.6 percent go on to compete at the Division II level, so today, we’re excited to celebrate two student-athletes who are part of that small statistic,” said Cheverus athletic director Amy Ashley. “We’re so proud to see them live out their dreams.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: