South Portland boys’ lacrosse coach Tom Fiorini, who elevated a nascent program to the loftiest of heights, has stepped down, Red Riots athletic director Todd Livingston announced Thursday.

Fiorini, a native of the lacrosse hotbed of upstate New York, coached South Portland’s junior varsity and middle school teams in 2006 and 2007, then took over as the varsity coach in 2008. He posted winning records in 10 of 12 years, led the Red Riots to 109 victories, regional titles in 2014 and 2015 and the Class A state title in 2014. Fiorini was named Forecaster Coach of the Year that spring and also was able to coach his sons, Jack Fiorini (now playing at Syracuse University) and David Fiorini (playing at U. Mass-Lowell).

“Coach Fiorini provided strong leadership while overseeing all aspects of the high school program and

coaching staff,” Livingston said. “He is truly committed to the sport of lacrosse and we thank him for his effort, hard work and dedication during his tenure. We wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

South Portland is in the process of seeking Fiorini’s replacement.

