Recently, our city arborist, Jeff Tarling, spoke at the University of Southern Maine, and I learned that $2,000 is the annual budget for new trees.
When I asked later, he said that a special initiative called the Portland Tree Trust handles donations just for tree planting.
Because the city lost 80 trees in a storm last month, I decided to make a donation, and I encourage others to as well, because Portland’s trees benefit us all in many ways. And many thanks to Jeff and his crew for their work to make our city more attractive.
Diana Allen
Portland
