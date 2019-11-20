BRUNSWICK — Mid Coast Hospital’s BeFree Tobacco Prevention & Treatment Program aims to help make quitting easier for those who use tobacco products and/or are addicted to nicotine.

The program supports community members in their efforts by increasing community awareness of the resources available and offering free tobacco cessation counseling.

Mid Coast Hospital tobacco treatment specialists work with BeFree participants to create a personal quit plan, discuss available medications and educate them about local, state and national resources. The program also aims to prevent all types of tobacco use among youth and prevent exposure to secondhand smoke in public places.

The American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout takes place each year on the third Thursday in November – this year on Nov. 21 – but it’s never too late to quit.

“Our BeFree tobacco treatment program not only gives people tools to quit tobacco, but also a plan tailored to their lifestyles, and perhaps most importantly, the support and encouragement they need to be successful,” said Cate Parker, director of Community Health and Wellness for Mid Coast-Parkview Health, in a press release. Parker oversees the BeFree tobacco treatment services.

For more information about the BeFree Tobacco Prevention & Treatment Program visit midcoasthealth.com/be-free or call 373-6585 to schedule an appointment with a tobacco treatment specialist.

