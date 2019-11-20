S. Portland band continues to rack up the gold

The South Portland Marching Band won its 14th consecutive gold medal this season on Nov. 2 in Sanford at the Maine Band Directors Association’s final competition.

The 70-plus member band was led this season by senior drum major Blake Morin, senior assistant drum major Ethan Blier and senior color guard captain Mia Youells.

The 2019 “Imagine” show was built around music from the movies “Harry Potter,” “How to Train your Dragon,” “Avatar” and “Lord of the Rings.” From mid-September until Nov. 2, the band traveled and competed in shows in Fairfield, Westbrook, Marshwood, Wells, Old Orchard Beach and Sanford.

It is the band’s 19th gold medal under the direction of band director Craig Skeffington.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: