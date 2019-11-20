GREENE – Dominique F. Vermette, 82, formerly of Brunswick and Topsham, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born in Brunswick on Oct. 9, 1937, the son of Lucien and Yvonne Therrien Vermette. Dom attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School.

On August 16, 1958 he married Geraldine Chapman. Dom was a devoted husband and caregiver until her death on May 10, 2012.

For 24 years he worked for the Brunswick Police Department retiring as chief of police. He then worked 11 years in the rigging department at Bath Iron Works.

For the past seven years Dom lived in Celebration, Fla. before returning to Maine this fall.

Dom enjoyed lobstering, wood working and attending his grandchildren’s events.

He was a member of the Retired Maine State Chief’s Association and the NRA.

Surviving are two sons, Steve and his wife Kim of Celebration, Fla. and Nick and his wife Michele of Topsham; five grandchildren, Ryan Vermette of Boston, Courtney Finney and her husband Jack of Celebration, Fla., Cam Vermette and his wife Kayla of Boston, Torin and Liam Vermette, both of Celebration, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Jace and Raiden Finney.

At Dom’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

