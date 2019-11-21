Boys Cross Country
SMAA All-Academic – Jordan Piechowski, Dean Preston
Most Dedicated – Tristan Candelmo
Pursuit Award – Octavian Anghel
Eagle Award – Dean Preston
Girls Cross Country
SMAA All-Academic – Hailey Applebee, Hannah Langstaff, Molly Skvorak
Elite Eagle Award – Estella Inman
Fledgling Eagle Award – Elise Schultz
Excellence Award – Hannah Langstaff
Comeback Kid Award – Camille Culpovich
Field Hockey
SMAA First Team – Chloe Wilcox
SMAA Second Team – Shyler Fielding
SMAA Honorable Mention – Carissa O’Connell
SMAA All-Academic – Lindsey MacDonald, Emily Magoon, Chloe Wilcox, Whitney Wilson
Coaches’ Award – Emma Baker
Playmaker Award – Shyler Fielding
Offensive Player of the Year – Mya Bolk
Defensive Player of the Year – Chloe Wilcox
Football
SMAA Class B North First Team – Jack Mazziotti (G), Max Marshall (LB), Ben Elliott (R)
SMAA Class B North Honorable Mention – Will Ledbetter (QB), Nick Garrison (TE), Jason Scott (DE), Ben Elliott (DB), Sean Cunniffe (P)
SMAA All-Academic – Matty Babb, Ben Elliott, Anythony Gugliuzza
Hard Hat Award – Matty Babb, Ben Elliott, Anthony Gugliuzza
Most Improved – Jack Mazziotti
Coaches’ Award – Will Siegler
Golf
SMAA Central Division First Team – Evan Glicos
SMAA Central Division Second Team – Drew Mathieu, Ryan Sargent
SMAA All-Academic – Evan Glicos
Most Valuable – Drew Mathieu
Most Improved – Zach Loftis
Coaches’ Award – Ryan Silva
Boys Soccer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Hayden Bilodeau (M), Evan Glicos (M)
SMAA All-Academic – Owen Flibbert, Evan Glicos, Vireak Tray, Ben White
Most Valuable – Evan Glicos
Most Improved – Ezra Smith
Coaches’ Award – Dylan Raynor
Girls Soccer
SMAA Second Team – Julia McKenna (F), Abbey Thornton (M)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Sarah Talon (F), Amelia Mortero (B)
SMAA Rookie of the Year (Windham) – Ellie Miller
SMAA All-Academic – Lindsey MacDonald, Emily Magoon, Chloe Wilcox, Whitney Wilson
Offensive Player of the Year – Julia McKenna
Defensive Player of the Year – Emma Yale
Spirit of the Game – Riley Beem
Rookie of the Year – Elizabeth Talbot, Abbey Thornton
Volleyball
SMAA First Team – Megan Fleck (S)
SMAA Second Team – Lydia Budroe (O), Morgan Proulx (L), Meghan Harmon (M)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Sierra Guite (M)
SMAA All-Academic – Megan Fleck, Sierra Guite, Meghan Harmon, Morgan Proulx, Jessica Brooks
Most Valuable – Sierra Guite
Most Improved – Angela Spiller
Coaches’ Award – Megan Fleck
Players’ Award – Morgan Proulx
