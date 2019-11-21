Boys Cross Country

SMAA All-Academic – Jordan Piechowski, Dean Preston

Most Dedicated – Tristan Candelmo

Pursuit Award – Octavian Anghel

Eagle Award – Dean Preston

Girls Cross Country

SMAA All-Academic – Hailey Applebee, Hannah Langstaff, Molly Skvorak

Elite Eagle Award – Estella Inman

Fledgling Eagle Award – Elise Schultz

Excellence Award – Hannah Langstaff

Comeback Kid Award – Camille Culpovich

Field Hockey

SMAA First Team – Chloe Wilcox

SMAA Second Team – Shyler Fielding

SMAA Honorable Mention – Carissa O’Connell

SMAA All-Academic – Lindsey MacDonald, Emily Magoon, Chloe Wilcox, Whitney Wilson

Coaches’ Award – Emma Baker

Playmaker Award – Shyler Fielding

Offensive Player of the Year – Mya Bolk

Defensive Player of the Year – Chloe Wilcox

Football

SMAA Class B North First Team – Jack Mazziotti (G), Max Marshall (LB), Ben Elliott (R)

SMAA Class B North Honorable Mention – Will Ledbetter (QB), Nick Garrison (TE), Jason Scott (DE), Ben Elliott (DB), Sean Cunniffe (P)

SMAA All-Academic – Matty Babb, Ben Elliott, Anythony Gugliuzza

Hard Hat Award – Matty Babb, Ben Elliott, Anthony Gugliuzza

Most Improved – Jack Mazziotti

Coaches’ Award – Will Siegler

Golf

SMAA Central Division First Team – Evan Glicos

SMAA Central Division Second Team – Drew Mathieu, Ryan Sargent

SMAA All-Academic – Evan Glicos

Most Valuable – Drew Mathieu

Most Improved – Zach Loftis

Coaches’ Award – Ryan Silva

Boys Soccer

SMAA Honorable Mention – Hayden Bilodeau (M), Evan Glicos (M)

SMAA All-Academic – Owen Flibbert, Evan Glicos, Vireak Tray, Ben White

Most Valuable – Evan Glicos

Most Improved – Ezra Smith

Coaches’ Award – Dylan Raynor

Girls Soccer

SMAA Second Team – Julia McKenna (F), Abbey Thornton (M)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Sarah Talon (F), Amelia Mortero (B)

SMAA Rookie of the Year (Windham) – Ellie Miller

SMAA All-Academic – Lindsey MacDonald, Emily Magoon, Chloe Wilcox, Whitney Wilson

Offensive Player of the Year – Julia McKenna

Defensive Player of the Year – Emma Yale

Spirit of the Game – Riley Beem

Rookie of the Year – Elizabeth Talbot, Abbey Thornton

Volleyball

SMAA First Team – Megan Fleck (S)

SMAA Second Team – Lydia Budroe (O), Morgan Proulx (L), Meghan Harmon (M)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Sierra Guite (M)

SMAA All-Academic – Megan Fleck, Sierra Guite, Meghan Harmon, Morgan Proulx, Jessica Brooks

Most Valuable – Sierra Guite

Most Improved – Angela Spiller

Coaches’ Award – Megan Fleck

Players’ Award – Morgan Proulx

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: