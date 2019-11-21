Bath
Tues. 11/26 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Brunswick
Tues. 11/26 7:30 a.m. Downtown Association TH
Tues. 11/26 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 11/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 11/27 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission TH
Harpswell
Mon. 11/25 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee TO
Tues. 11/26 5 p.m. Marine Resources TO
