Bath

Tues.  11/26  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Brunswick

Tues.  11/26  7:30 a.m.  Downtown Association  TH

Tues.  11/26  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  11/27  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  11/27  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  11/25  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  TO

Tues.  11/26  5 p.m.  Marine Resources  TO

