Esther Rohrs, 67, of Arundel, died peacefully surrounded by family after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Endwell, New York, she was a pioneering woman in the field of finance and worked for many years at IBM.

She achieved her dream of retiring to Maine and traveling the world in 2012 and established herself in the local community volunteering at places such as the Harvest Cafe and Community Outreach Services and becoming active in the Newcomers and Neighbors Club. She was known and loved for her many genuine friendships and infectious laugh. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Theo, two children Gretchen and Jeffrey, three grandchildren Holden, Audrey, and David, and her brother Donald and his family, along with many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the pancreatic cancer research fund Lustgarten.org, or the Harvest Café, P.O. Box 1393, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

