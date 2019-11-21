Portland’s holiday tree arrived in Monument Square on Thursday. And it didn’t travel very far to get there.
The 40-foot Norway spruce was moved less than a mile from Deering Oaks park, where it was planted too close to the baseball field and a light tower. It was cut Thursday morning before the short trip up to Congress Street.
Portland’s tree is typically donated by a private citizen somewhere in Greater Portland, but this is the second consecutive year the tree came from a public space. Last year’s tree was donated by the South Portland Fire Department.
This year’s tree will be lit with over 5,000 LED lights.
A tree-lighting ceremony will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 during an event that will include ice carving demonstrations, live music and wagon rides.
While clearly a Christmas tree in the eyes of many, the city says it won’t dictate what the tree is called, in an effort to remain an inclusive community.
