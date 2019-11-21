Arrests

11/8 at 1:56 p.m. Norman Scott Merrill, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Burwell Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/8 at 5:52 p.m. Anthony Figueroa, 39, of South Portland, was taken into custody on a warrant on Tremont Street by Officer Nicolas Dascanio.

11/9 at 2:10 p.m. Gregory Hahlbeck, 35, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/10 at 7:30 p.m. Jacob Cox, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/13 at 1:56 a.m. David Jay Lieberman, 34, of New London, New Hampshire, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

11/13 at 3:20 p.m. Shannon McGarry-Rose, 40, of Windham, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

11/14 at 12:02 a.m. Edgara Gonzalez, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of aggravated assault.

11/15 at 2:45 p.m. Lesli Gama Loaisiga Vallecillo, 32, of Portland, was taken into custody on a warrant on Gannett Drive by Officer Eric Young.

11/15 at 10:46 p.m. Kyla Boatwright, 28, of Saco, was taken into custody on a warrant on Cannon Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila.

Summonses

11/8 at 11:06 a.m. Gloria Blanchard, 58, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended.

11/8 at 2:42 p.m. Lillian John, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on Jetport Boulevard by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/9 at 10:25 p.m. Edgara Gonzalez, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo).

11/9 at 2:09 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/9 at 5:19 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/11 at 1:03 p.m. Paul Lewis, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended.

11/11 at 4:16 p.m. Kimberly Charmatz, 43, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

11/13 3:51 p.m. Scot Mowry, 42, of Newfield, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of driving to endanger.

11/13 at 5:50 p.m. Joseph Babbidge, 24, of Lyman, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/13 at 6:37 p.m. Pamela Wood, 59, of Long Island, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/15 at 5:54 a.m. William John Kirk, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of attaching false plates.

11/15 at 1:41 p.m. Salli Hansen, 29, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

The Forecaster did not receive fire calls before this week’s deadline.

EMS

The Forecaster did not receive the EMS report before this week’s deadline.

