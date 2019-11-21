WINDHAM — Barry Tibbetts, the former town manager of Kennebunk for 19 years, has been selected as the new interim town manager, beginning Dec. 19.

Tibbetts will replace Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish, who has served in that position since last October and the departure of Town Manager Tony Plante.

Gerrish will continue to assist the council with its ongoing search for a permanent town manager. His last day will be Dec. 18.

The contract with Tibbetts will be on the Town Council’s Dec. 10 agenda for approval.

Tibbetts has 25 years of municipal experience, previously leading Kennebunk in multiple capacities. He has worked in local government, administrative operations, budgeting, regulatory functions and community relations.

