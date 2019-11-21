Boys Cross Country

MPA Class A Sportsmanship Award

SMAA Sportsmanship Award

SMAA All-Academic – Anthony Breton, Cody Plumley, Justin Tomison, Aiden Willey

Most Valuable – Aiden Willey

Most Improved – Baxter Weyand

Coaches’ Award – Justin Tomison

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Anthony Breton

Girls Cross Country

Class A State Champions

Class A South Regional Champions

Maine Track & Cross Country Coaches Association First Team – Delaney Hesler

Maine Track & Cross Country Coaches Association Second Team – Emmaline Pendleton, Hannah Stevens

SMAA All-Academic – Emma Abbott, Emma Noonan

Most Valuable – Delaney Hesler

Most Improved – Emmaline Pendleton

Coaches’ Award – Emma Abbott

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Hannah Stevens

Field Hockey

SMAA Second Team – Sage Drinkwater

SMAA Honorable Mention – Riley Heacock

SMAA Rookie of the Year (Bonny Eagle) – Chiara Root

SMAA All-Academic – Anna Keenan, Haley Marsico, Kailee Cummings, Valerie Lind, Hannah Milne, Olivia Napolitano, Kaitlyn Palmer

Offensive Player of the Year – Sage Drinkwater

Defensive Player of the Year – Shayla Harriman

Most Improved – Lily O’Connor

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Kailee Cummings

Football

SMAA All-Academic – Shaun Brilliant, Jesse Charette, Alex Dyer, Jacob Esty, Nate Ferris, Cam Gardner, Chase Graves, Will Horton, Zach Maturo, Keegan Meredith, John Merrill, Ryan Tomison

Golf

SMAA Central Division Second Team – Colby Sanborn

SMAA Girls First Team – Remy Levin

SMAA All-Academic – Colby Sanborn

Most Valuable – Colby Sanborn

Most Improved – Colby Sanborn

Most Dedicated – Tyler Inman

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Darian Harmon

Boys Soccer

SMAA Honorable Mention – Owen Harmon (B), Ben Atkinson (G)

SMAA All-Academic – Ben Atkinson, Aubrey Denico, Devin Maynard, Ben Sullivan, Ryan White

Offensive Player of the Year – Cam MacDonald

Defensive Player of the Year – Owen Harmon

Most Improved – Devin Maynard

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Tim Zidle, Ben Atkinson, Aubrey Denico

Girls Soccer

SMAA First Team – Madison Boothby (F), Hailey Koons (M)

SMAA Second Team – Gretchen Biegel (B), Randi Lee Robinson (B)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Emily Byrne (M)

SMAA All-Academic – Haley Beaulieu, Madison Boothby, Emily Byrne, Emily Palmer, Emily Ginter, Madison Johnson, Randi Lee Robinson, Kaitlyn Silva

Maine Soccer Coaches Class A South All-Stars – Madison Boothby (F), Hailey Koons (M)

Offensive Player of the Year – Hailey Koons

Defensive Player of the Year – Randi Lee Robinson

Players’ Award – Muddy Johnson, Gretchen Biegel

Coaches’ Award – Emily Ginter

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Randi Lee Robinson

Volleyball

SMAA First Team – Morgan Drinkwater (M)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Emily Bartash (M)

SMAA All-Academic – Morgan Drinkwater, Elizabeth Frankland, Kiara Morse, Kayla Hodge, Molly Austin

Most Valuable – Morgan Drinkwater

Most Improved – Emily Bartash

Most Dedicated – Katelynn Leblanc

Coaches’ Award – Elizabeth Frankland

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Kayla Hodge

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: