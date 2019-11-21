Boys Cross Country

Maine Track & Cross Country Coaches Association Second Team – Calvin Cummings, Reed Henderson

Girls Cross Country

Maine Track & Cross Country Coaches Association First Team – Kate Tugman

Field Hockey

SMAA First Team – Faith Dillon

SMAA Second Team – Lydia Gaudreau, Molly Murray

SMAA Honorable Mention – Lauren Green

SMAA Rookie of the Year (Gorham) – Maeve Donnelly

SMAA All-Academic – Faith Dillon, Lauren Green

Football

SMAA Class B South All-Stars – Tyler Rollins (RB/DB), Henri Kuntz (OL/LB)

SMAA Class B South All-Academic – Henri Kuntz, Kyle Ouillette, Ryan Reno

Golf

SMAA Central Division First Team – Bryce Lumbart

SMAA Central Division Second Team – Aiden Enck, Sam Farr

SMAA Girls First Team – Nicole Walker

Boys Soccer

SMAA Coach of the Year – Tim King

SMAA First Team – Travis Matheson (F); Andrew Rent (F, honorary selection); Brady King (M); Kyle Hamblen (B)

SMAA Second Team – Ryan Farr (M); Romain Salvi (G)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Andrew Farr (B)

SMAA All-Academic – Wes Brinegar, Lucas LaMontagne, Sam Orlando, Andrew Rent

Girls Soccer

SMAA First Team – Maddie Michaud (F), Gracie Forgues (B)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Olivia Michaud (M), Katie Kutzer (B)

SMAA All-Academic – Brittney Landry, Peyton Morton, Jillian Nichols, Madisen Sweatt

Volleyball

SMAA First Team – Meg Perry (O), Ursa Steiner (S)

SMAA Second Team – Talia Catoggio (L)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Haley Burns (DS)

