Boys Cross Country
Maine Track & Cross Country Coaches Association First Team – Mahamed Sharif

Field Hockey
SMAA First Team – Mary Keef
SMAA Second Team – Katie Champagne, Morgean LeBeau
SMAA Honorable Mention – Ariana St. Clair
SMAA Rookie of the Year (Westbrook) – Aria Brunner
SMAA All-Academic – Mary Keef, Ella Morris, Ariana St. Clair

Football
SMAA Class B South All-Stars – Brayden Demers (WR/DB)

Boys Soccer
SMAA Defensive Player of the Year – Mohamed Mohamed
SMAA First Team – Yahya Altaie (M), Mohamed Mohamed (B)
SMAA Second Team – Ahmed Qasem (F), Chris Irakoze (M), Devin Cyr (B)
SMAA All-Academic – Devin Cyr

Girls Soccer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Carolyn DiBiase (B)
SMAA All-Academic – Meghan Horner, Sydney Mullett

Mohamed Mohamed earned impressive laurels for the Blazes this fall. Adam Birt / American Journal

Devin Cyr chases a loose ball. Adam Birt / American Journal

