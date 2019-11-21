Boys Cross Country
Maine Track & Cross Country Coaches Association First Team – Mahamed Sharif
Field Hockey
SMAA First Team – Mary Keef
SMAA Second Team – Katie Champagne, Morgean LeBeau
SMAA Honorable Mention – Ariana St. Clair
SMAA Rookie of the Year (Westbrook) – Aria Brunner
SMAA All-Academic – Mary Keef, Ella Morris, Ariana St. Clair
Football
SMAA Class B South All-Stars – Brayden Demers (WR/DB)
Boys Soccer
SMAA Defensive Player of the Year – Mohamed Mohamed
SMAA First Team – Yahya Altaie (M), Mohamed Mohamed (B)
SMAA Second Team – Ahmed Qasem (F), Chris Irakoze (M), Devin Cyr (B)
SMAA All-Academic – Devin Cyr
Girls Soccer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Carolyn DiBiase (B)
SMAA All-Academic – Meghan Horner, Sydney Mullett
