BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick High School jazz program kicks off its annual “Night of Swing and Jazz” at Crooker Theater on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to the high school for a complimentary dessert buffet and silent auction with over 75 items donated from local businesses followed by jazz performances by award-winning student musicians who will perform at 7 p.m. followed by the Portland Jazz Orchestra. Tickets ($10 for adults and $5 for students) can be purchased in advance from Brown Paper Tickets brownpapertickets.com/event/4411643, or at the door ($12 adults/$7 students). The event is organized by the Brunswick High School Music Boosters and proceeds benefit the school’s music programs.

Under the direction of Dr. Christopher Oberholtzer, the Portland Jazz Orchestra is an 18-piece jazz ensemble that performs a variety of traditional and contemporary big band literature. The orchestra also plays works written by current and past members including Brad Ciechomski, Chris Humphrey, Willie Johnson, Mike Sakash, Craig Skeffington, Jake Sturtevant and Terry White. The orchestra’s repertoire also includes classic works from bands such as the Count Basie Orchestra, the Woody Herman Orchestra, Duke Ellington’s Orchestra and the Stan Kenton Orchestra. The group is made up of professional musicians, many of whom are both performers and educators in northern New England.

The Brunswick High School student musicians, under the direction of Instrumental Director Brandon Duras, have been regularly honored at District 3, All-State, All-Eastern, and All-National Music Festivals.

This year’s silent auction features a raffle for an Apple watch, 100 gallons of fuel oil donated by Dead River, a dinner theater date with a $100 gift certificate to Henry & Marty’s Restaurant and a voucher for tickets to Maine State Music Theater’s 2020 production of “Titanic.”

