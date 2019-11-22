A job posting referencing Maine’s “short season of decomposed bodies” has intensified scrutiny around the chief medical examiner, who recently came under review by the state attorney general’s office following a lawmaker’s complaint.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, who has served as the chief medical examiner since 2013, was also the subject of controversy this year when a last-minute change in an autopsy report he wrote prompted a mistrial in a Windham man’s murder trial.

In March, following a complaint by Rep. Jeff Evangelos, I-Friendship, the Office of the Maine Attorney General launched a review of the chief medical examiner’s credibility and his side business, a forensic pathology consulting firm.

Evangelos has since filed additional complaints against Flomenbaum, including one Thursday that alleges an inappropriate job posting from 2017 made light of the work of forensic pathologists.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner declined to comment Friday when asked about the latest compliant.

Marc Malon, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, did not respond to requests for comment.

Evangelos said by email that the attorney general’s office had confirmed the job posting was legitimate.

“Maine has a unique combination of factors that make it an ideal environment for the collaborative, solidly trained forensic pathologist,” the job posting reads.

The posting then goes on to say Maine’s winters mean there is a “really short season for decomposed bodies” and the vast coastline means “many bodies are lost at sea or end up in either New Hampshire or Canada.”

It also says Maine’s small population of about 1.3 million people means “only the bodies that really need to come in for autopsies will do so.”

Evangelos, in an email to Attorney General Aaron Frey that he shared with the Press Herald, said the ad is “beyond sick and makes jokes and light about deceased Mainers, whose families are left bereft of any dignity.”

He has also raised concerns about findings in a Bangor Daily News story that challenged the medical examiner’s determination that alcoholism had contributed to the death of a Massachusetts hiker.

Scott Ogden, a spokesman for Gov. Janet Mills, said Thursday the governor “has a great deal of respect for and confidence in Dr. Flomenbaum and his office” when asked about some of the recent concerns.

Last year the National Association of Medical Examiners granted the Maine office full accreditation and cited it as one of the best medical examiner offices in the country. Ogden said that marked a “major turnaround and accomplishment for the office after years of struggling with a backlog of cases.”

Evangelos’ complaint Thursday follows a controversy this year about an autopsy report by Flomenbaum that he decided to change last-minute, prompting a mistrial in the case of a Windham man who had been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges.

The defendant in the case, Noah Gaston, was ultimately found guilty of murder Friday in a second trial. The change in the autopsy report, which was cited as a crucial piece of evidence in the first trial, played a minimal role in the second trial and the change in wording barely came up.

Before coming to Maine, Flomenbaum served as the chief medical examiner in Massachusetts. He was fired in 2007 after a scandal involving a missing body and a report by an independent consultant that found a lack of oversight in Flomenbaum’s office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: