SALT LAKE CITY — Zion National Park officials say a hiker found dead at the bottom of a popular trail bordered by steep drops was a concession employee at the park in southern Utah.
Officials on Friday identified the person found dead Thursday morning as 19-year-old Savannah McTague and said she was a resident fro Maine who worked for Xanterra at Zion Lodge.
No hometown was provided.
A park news release said McTague’s body was found below the Angel’s Landing trail after she was reported missing late Wednesday afternoon.
The release said McTague’s injuries “were consistent with a high elevation fall.”
The trail reopened Tuesday after being closed for several days because of a rock fall. Park officials warned hikers to be careful on the trail due to a winter storm moving into the area.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
South Portland boys’ lacrosse coach steps down
-
Local & State
Maine hiker found dead in Zion National Park identified
-
Nation & World
Barr: Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups’
-
Local & State
Organizers announce Carnaval Maine coming this winter
-
Times Record
Brunswick High School jazz band to perform with Portland Jazz Orchestra