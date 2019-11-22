Appreciate prescription delivery assistance

To the editor,

I am a 69-year-old, disabled woman who has lived in Kenneunk for almost 40 years. I moved here from Southern California in ’79 and never regretted it, (well maybe in January when it is -20 degrees). I love this little town in Maine not only because it is beautiful, unique and jammed packed with talented people, but everyone is so nice, helpful and polite.

I do not drive anymore which makes getting around a challenge. I used to get my prescriptions from Hannaford until I heard that Rite Aid delivered your medication to your home for a small fee and sure sounded great to me so I moved all my drugs from Hannaford to Rite Aid, and told my friends how great this service was. Then Walgreen’s acquired Rite Aid and changed their store policy of not delivering drugs which were on the controlled substance list. Now what was I supposed to do since I had just recently fallen and broke my back and now needed drugs in this category? Everyone knows the whole country is in the middle of the opioid epidemic, but there are also people like me who are desperate for pain relief and can not get it.

I wrote a letter to the editor at the Kennebunk Post, who got things rolling because he knew how important this was. I also sent it to the Portland Press Herald, who also published it and governor’s office. I was very shocked to receive responses that so many Maine resident were in the same position I was in and could not get any help. So, without me knowing it, the residents of Kennebunk came together each on their own, and contacted Walgreen’s on their own to discuss this new policy and how it would would be determinable to their health care.

So Walgreen’s changed their policy. They will now go back to delivering controlled substances with a caveat. The person receiving the drugs must have a valid Maine drivers licence or other current, approved Maine ID card with their photo on it. You can obtain one at the DMV in Kennebunk.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people who made this possible: Dan King, letters to the editor/Kennebunk Post, Walgreen’s District Manager Michael Przwkopoaaki, who made the decision to change their policy on drug deliveries, Veronica Moyer, iOMNI delivery service, Traverse City, Michigan, Sarah Newport of Maine Health (2 Livewell Drive, Kennebunk) who has worked so hard to help Kennebunk residents of other positive options regarding their health care.

And most of all, I want to thank all the residents of Kennebunk whose voices were heard by a major company like Walgreen’s that this was such an important issue to everyone in our town. We may be a small town, but we are a great town.

Kris Archer

Kennebunk

